POLICE are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy from the St Austell area.
Xavier Nickless was reported missing from his home in Derbyshire on Sunday, September 22, and was seen in St Austell on Monday, September 23, as shown by CCTV images.
CCTV image of Xavier Nickless (Devon & Cornwall Police)
He also has links to the Mevagissey and Saltash areas.
Xavier is described as being a mixed race male, around 5ft 7ins tall and sometimes wears his hair in cornrows.
Anybody who has seen Xavier or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 citing log 352 of 22 September.