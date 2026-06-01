DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information relating to the whereabouts of a 12-year-old child.
Dean Bunten was last seen this morning (June 1) in the Churchtown Farm area of the town.
Dean was last seen in the Churchtown Farm area of Bodmin at around 10.45am today, Monday June 1.
“He is described as a white male with light brown hair. He is 4ft 5in tall.
“Dean is believed to be wearing black trousers, a red T-shirt and may be wearing a blue or black coat.
“He is believed to be in the Bodmin area.
“If you have seen Dean, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 287 of 1/6/26.”
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