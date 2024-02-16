DEVON and Cornwall Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 24-year-old woman from St Austell.
Florence Richardson is wanted in connection with reports of theft and for recall to prison.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate her and officers are now appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Richardson is described as a 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with long dark hair.
“She was last seen in Par and St Austell, but is also known to frequent Plymouth.
“Anyone who sees Richardson is asked not to approach her but to call police on 999, quoting log number 554 of January 19 2024.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.