Police say officers are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of 16-year-old Lana Curtis-Hornby, who has been reported missing from the Saltash area.
Lana was last seen in the Saltash area at around 5pm on Wednesday, February 8.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "She is described as white, of slim build, with shoulder length hair that is dyed burgundy. Lana has brown eyes, often wears glasses, and has three nose piercings. She is 5ft 5in tall.
"Lana was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a black jumper with white and orange coloured Nike Jordans. She was possibly carrying a black handbag.
"She is believed to have travelled to the Hampshire or Surrey areas but also has links to Dorset."
If anyone has seen Lana, or know of her whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 882 of 8/2/23.