Police appeal over Marcus Hart, wanted on recall to prison

Officers are seeking the whereabouts of 28-year-old Marcus Hart, of Plymouth, who is wanted on recall to prison. ( Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police )

HAVE you seen this man?

Devon and Cornwall Police have released this image of 28-year-old Marcus Hart, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Hart has had his licence revoked and police are appealing for information in relation to his whereabouts.

Hart is from the Plymouth area, and it’s believed that he is currently living rough.