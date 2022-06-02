Police appeal over Marcus Hart, wanted on recall to prison
Thursday 2nd June 2022 2:30 pm
Officers are seeking the whereabouts of 28-year-old Marcus Hart, of Plymouth, who is wanted on recall to prison. (Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police )
HAVE you seen this man?
Devon and Cornwall Police have released this image of 28-year-old Marcus Hart, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Hart has had his licence revoked and police are appealing for information in relation to his whereabouts.
Hart is from the Plymouth area, and it’s believed that he is currently living rough.
Anyone who has any information on Hart’s location is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting log 0094 of 27/05/2022, and police say do not approach him.
