POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.
Rebekah Farrar, aged 20, has been reported missing from the Billingham area of Stockton.
Rebekah, known as ‘Bekah’ was last seen at home on June 30 and is believed to have travelled to the Cornwall area.
Enquiries are ongoing in order to locate her and the police are now appealing for anyone with information which may help them, to get in touch.
She is described as a white female with blue eyes, very slim, around 5ft tall, with half blonde and half black hair which is very long.
She also has ‘666’ tattooed across her knuckles, a tattoo of a rose at the top of her left leg and another tattoo in the crease of her elbow.
Anyone who sees Rebekah, or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 733 of 7/7/24.