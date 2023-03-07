Police are appealing for help from those in St Austell and Lostwithiel amid growing concern for a woman from St Austell who hasn’t been heard from since Saturday.
Belinda Higman Moore, 50, was last spoken to on Saturday (March 4), since when she has not been seen by her family or work colleagues, who are becoming increasingly concerned for her well-being.
Detective Inspector Rick Milburn said: “We are growing increasingly worried for Belinda and seek the assistance of the public, particularly those local to St Austell and Lostwithiel.
“She is believed to be on foot and it is not known what clothing she is wearing. She has an affinity for wooded areas and woodland so I am particularly seeking the assistance of dog walkers or nature lovers who may come across her unintentionally”.
She is described as a white female, of medium build with dark brown hair, and has tattoos on her arm. She is 5ft 7in tall.
If anyone has any information, call 999 or contact officers via the police website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk quoting log 192 of 06/03/23.