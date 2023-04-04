Point-to-Point action takes place at two venues over the Easter weekend in the Devon & Cornwall Area, with the first being held at the Dunsmore course near Exeter on Saturday, April 8, followed by the Trebudannon meeting on Monday, April 10.
The meeting on Saturday hosted by the Silverton at Dunsmore, has six races with a start time of 2pm. 84 entries have been received. The ladies of Silverton sponsor the opening members race in which Call Simon for the Robert Chanin team could battle out the finish against Ellipsism for Owner/trainer/jockey Jack Veysey, both horses have won this season. Then follows the Gingerlands-sponsored novice riders race and out of the 15 entries My Way holds strong claims on his 30 length win at Larkhill last month, along with River Frost a recent second at the Bishops Court meeting. In the Exeter racecourse-sponsored intermediate race Ninth Wave catches the eye for the Teresa Clark and Will Biddick combination, along with Ed The Red for Josh Newman to follow up on wins at Buckfastleigh and Charlton Horethorne.
Heltor Fuels & Oils Specialist sponsor the mixed open race which looks to be a thrilling battle between entries Humaniste for jockey Will Biddick, Singapore Saga a Hunter Chase winner at Exeter for Josh Newman and trainer John Heard, and Dr Rhythm another dual winner under Josh Newman this season, this time for trainer Keith Cumings..There follows the Davies Roofing & JP Burnell Roofing-sponsored restricted race in which those looking progressive are Bang On Target for owners Terry Hamlin and John Gardener, Miss Banjo for the Hot Toddie partnership and trainer/jockey Will Biddick.Finally up is the Stuart Loxton Contracting & Steve Yeandle Agricultural-sponsored maiden race in which, of the 24 entered, Frankly Speaking, Melvyn and Snow Secret could be among those battling out the finish.
This course provides excellent viewing, with a great Easter picnic spot, in additon to on course bar, refreshments, bookies and trade stands, there is an Easter Egg Hunt for children under 12 with an Easter egg prize for all completing the course successfully. Entrance to the course is £15 including racecard, with children under 16 free. Card or cash on gate. Dogs on leads welcome. The course is signed off A396 Postcode EX5 4DU
On Easter Monday it’s the turn of the Four Burrow to host their meeting at Trebudannon. Seven races are on offer with a start time of 2pm. 84 entries have been received. There are both ladies and men’s open races which have been well supported, along with the popular maiden race for young horses.
First race up is the Tremaine Plant Hire-sponsored members race in which Cooler Than Me could be a winning ride for jockey Will Biddick, they could be taken on by Roc The Motion for Dean Summersby who won his maiden at Great Trethew and then second at Kilworthy, under jockey Charlotte Summersby.
Next up is the four & five year-old maiden race which is sponsored by Truro Tractors, which could be a preferred option for Cooler than Me to compete, although this race could be an option for jockey Will Biddick to ride the Tom Malone-trained In Limbo who has been ready to run if conditions suit and improve on his Irish place form.
Exeter Racecourse sponsor the intermediate race and this could go the way of Clever des Assence for the Laura Jones team and sister Natalie Parker to ride, following up on their form when winning at Bishops Court earlier last month. They could come up against Keonigsstern for the Tom Malone and Will Biddick combination, connections will be looking to follow up on their restricted win at Bishops Court
In the Truro Property Development-sponsored ladies race, could see a battle between Bingo d’Olivate after his impressive ten-length win at this course last month, Dawson City could be in the mix for the Polly Walker/Chloe Emsley combination.
The men’s open is sponsored by Chris & Savita Perkins Cornish Mutual, this race looks another hot race with highly rated Footloose for Arran Butterfield, Larkbarrow Lad for the Rod Moore team and Party Tunes (Dean Summersby), along with Pont Avon a recent second last month for Alexandra Dunn at Maismore last month.
The Kivells sponsored restricted race follows, this race could go the way of Stratton Oakmont after his twelve length win at Buckfastleigh or Great Colewood a recent winner at Larkhill for the Ed Walker team.
To close the day’s event is the St Ewe Free Range Eggs-sponsored maiden race, and those catching the eye out of the 23 entries are Chief Black Robe, Desert Island and Fitzburg, also In Limbo if not running in earlier race here.
Super bankside viewing of the course, offers another ideal spring picnic location. On course facilities are bar, hot and cold food and refreshments, along with bookies and trade stands. Entrance to the course is £15 icluding racecard cash or card on gate.children under 16 free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome.The course is sign off the A30 and A38 Postcode TR8 4LP