Artin Giles, an organiser with the Unionise Ginsters campaign, said: “As the cost of living crisis hits people’s pockets deeper, workers are also hitting back telling their bosses that enough is enough. It’s about time Samworth Brothers paid their workers a fair living wage and stop bullying those trying to organise a union. In the coming weeks, we’ll be ramping up our efforts in Cornwall, Leicester and across the country until we win union recognition at Samworth Brothers. Whether you work at Ginsters or not, support our campaign. An injury to one is an injury to all and a victory for one is a victory for all. Together, workers can win!”