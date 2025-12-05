The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the North Cornwall constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 5, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in North Cornwall were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,917 out of 2,961,624 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,974 out of 1,054,169 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,085 out of 640,650 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 461 out of 259,225 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 356 out of 191,262 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 338 out of 59,486 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 275 out of 174,378 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 216 out of 90,741 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 196 out of 105,574 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 195 out of 111,203 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.