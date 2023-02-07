Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 69-year-old man who was last seen getting on a train at Bodmin Parkway Station at 10.40am on Monday, January 16.
Murray Vincent, of Shropshire, had been visiting Cornwall and was due to return home. He had a booked seat in carriage C.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: "Murray, who is from Shropshire, had been visiting Cornwall and was travelling home. He was due to be picked up at a train station in Wellington, however he did not arrive.
"On his intended journey he would have changed trains at Birmingham New Street to continue on but it’s currently unknown if he did.
"Despite a range of CCTV enquiries which have been ongoing, it is not known where Murray got off the train or his whereabouts since that date.We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Murray or know of his whereabouts.
"In particular, we’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the same train and saw where he departed."
Murray is described as a white male around 5ft 4ins tall and of small build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beanie hat and grey jumper.
The spokesperson adde: "The image of Murray is around 18 months old and it’s believed he now has facial hair.
"At this time this is the most recent facial image we have."
If you see Murray or know of his whereabouts call 999 quoting 50230014268.
If you have any information about that journey or where he may have left the train, call 101 quoting 50230014268.