Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Trystan Harris, 24, who has been reported missing from the Antony area, near Torpoint.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Trystan was last seen in the Antony area at around 9.40am on Wednesday, November 22.
"He is described as a white male, of slim build, with blond hair and a black beard. He is 5ft 10in tall.
"He may be wearing a navy-blue joggers, a blue puffa jacket and grey Skechers shoes.
"He is believed to have links with Plymouth and east Cornwall."
If you have seen Trystan, or know of his whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 209 of 22/11/23.