Police are seeking the public’s help to trace 33-year-old Ross Luscombe who is wanted in connection to an investigation into a report assault.
Luscombe has links to Plymouth and is currently believed to be in the East Cornwall area; in Liskeard, Pensilva, Callington or Saltash.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: "Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.
"Luscombe is described as being a white male, 6ft in height, of medium build, with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a long green jacket, dark-coloured jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap."
Anyone who sees Luscombe is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 50230234398.