Looe could be at risk of losing one of its oldest traditions after a reduction in participants this year.
The Floral Dance is an event that has been on Looe’s calendar for almost 100 years, however, public figures from the area have recently shared that this could be the event’s “last dance”.
Edwina Hannaford, mayor of West Looe shared a poster asking for the public’s help to save this local tradition. The post reads: “One of Looe and District’s oldest traditions – the summer Floral Dance through the town’s streets – is in danger of dying out unless more dancers are found.
“People of all ages, especially schoolchildren and young adults, are being invited to help save the spectacle which has been part of Looe’s calendar for almost 100 years.
“Looe Lions Club has been the dance organisers for many decades and this year’s Floral Dance will take place on Monday evening, July 31, as part of the annual Carnival Week.”
Without dancers coming forward, the annual tradition could be forced to be cancelled, The post explained that those who would like to take part and save this local tradition should contact Looe (01503) 263 066 for more information.