Here is your Holsworthy Show Video Roundup

By James Davies   |   Reporter
Thursday 1st September 2022 12:30 pm
@ThatJamesDavies
[email protected]
Holsworthy Show returned to sunshine and blue skies this year, drawinge crowds from far and wide! Here is a video roundup of this year’s show.

Pick up your Post Series papers for more on this year’s show inside.

