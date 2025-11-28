A cheque for £1,500 was presented to the Falmouth RNLI station by regatta organisers Chris Newman and Jane Benney.
The cheque was handed over to lifeboat operations manager Nick Lewis and all-weather lifeboat mechanic Andy Edwards. Nick thanked Chris and Jane and the regatta for their support after which Andy showed them both around the station’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Decibel Too.
The well attended event, held in Helford Village on Saturday, August 23, included a number of rowing and paddling races.
Falmouth’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Robina Nixon Chard attended the regatta, giving people the opportunity to look over her and talk to the crew. There was also a huge firework display at the end of the day.
Jane explained how the money was raised: “We raise money largely through donations from local residents and from our raffles and collections on the day but this year, we also had some corporate sponsorship which has been really helpful and has enabled us to raise more money.
“The total donated to charities this year is about £4,000 including the £1,500 given to Falmouth RNLI.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.