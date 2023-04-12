Go Cornwall Bus has blamed a 'badly parked car' for service disruption in Looe.
The bus operator, which covers Cornwall under the Go Cornwall and Transport for Cornwall brands, has said that it's GCB 27 service is not able to serve a part of Looe.
While normally, it is expected that staff illness, road closures or breakdowns might be cited as a reason for a bus not stopping, in an announcement, a spokesperson said a 'badly parked BMW' was to blame for no service on Bodrigan Road.
A spokesperson for Go Cornwall Bus said: "Looe Barbican area -Bodrigan Road due to a badly parked BMW car here this morning buses cannot get through so will be unable to serve this road until the offending vehicle is moved."