FURIOUS locals of a Cornish town have slammed new planters that look like "giant coffins" and "sardine tins", writes SWNS reporter Filipa Gaspar.
The large raised flower beds have been set up in Penzance to enhance pedestrian zones in the area. But locals have been quick to comment on their appearance on social media.
Pictures show the raised beds encased with metal and filled with soil where the flowers will be planted.
Some have said they resemble "coffins", "giant sardine tins" or even "lovely big ashtrays".
One disappointed local said: "Looks like a giant sardines tin.
Another said: "Looks like an item recovered from a skip!"
While a third added: "I’m curious to see the shape of human who fits into that coffin."
And another local said: "They are shaped like that to represent the death of the town due to all the road closures."
The large raised flower beds have been set up in Market Jew Street and surrounding areas as part of the Penzance Town Deal's Sustainable Travel Network project.
Under the deal, Cornwall Council hopes to create enhanced pedestrian zones in the area and help improve accessibility for pedestrians, people with reduced mobility, cyclists and public transport.
But not all locals seem to be disappointed with the planters. Several locals are optimistic saying that once the flowers are planted "no one will notice the rusty metal".
In a separate post, This wonderful land Penwith Cornwall Facebook page wrote: “Starting to come together. Looking a lot better and accessible.”
Another local backed up the post saying: "Well when it's all planted up and looking lovely no one will notice the rusty metal, it'll make Market Jew Street much nicer for pedestrians too.
"I love Penzance, anybody claiming it's ugly haven't been to many places up country!"
Penzance Community Flora Group previously objected to plans for the project - saying there would be no money to look after the flowers once they are planted.
The group previously said on a Facebook post: "We've registered an objection to the public consultation on the plans for Alverton and Market Jew Street.
"Not because we don't think more green spaces are a good thing, quite the reverse in fact. It's because these plans propose to install more planted spaces that there is no public budget to maintain."
In an update on the Sustainable Travel Network project this week, Cornwall Council said: "The project team remain committed to delivering a high-quality transformation for Market Jew Street and thank all residents and businesses for their continued patience and support."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.