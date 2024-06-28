FIRE crews were called to a blaze in the open caused by a disposable barbeque.
Crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station were called to the fire, which was successfully extinguished.
The incident, which occurred at Tintagel Castle during the morning of Thursday, June 27, has led to a warning from fire crews at Bodmin Community Fire Station to the public about the dangers of being unequipped when having a barbeque in an open place.
They are urging members of the public to ensure that where they do wish to use a disposable barbeque when out in the open, to ensure they have the right equipment with them to put it out afterwards as failure to do so could have a ‘much worse outcome’.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, June 27 we were mobilised to a fire in the open at Tintagel Castle, we believe that this was caused by a disposable BBQ.
“Although the view was lovely we would like to reiterate that if you do wish to make use of a disposable BBQ then please ensure you have the right equipment with you to fully put it out as this could have caused a much worse outcome”