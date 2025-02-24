A CORNISH castle is opening on Sunday, March 23, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
Pentille Castle in Saltash will be opening its gardens for visitors to enjoy from 11am to 5pm for £7.50 entry.
Visitors can enjoy refreshments which will be being served from noon to 4pm in the castle.
Pentille boasts historic ‘Humphry Repton’ designed landscape, stretching to the Cornish bank of the River Tamar. The gardens encompass plenty of spring colour with extensive daffodil & bluebell displays, flowering shrubs and a growing collection of rare and exotic red-listed conifer species. It is a popular wedding and events venue.
All proceeds from the entry fee are going to CHSW’s Little Harbour hospice in St Austell.
Little Harbour is situated on the coast in Porthpean and is a relaxing place for the families who visit who are in desperate need of care and support from the hospice. The grounds boast beautiful gardens for the babies, children, young people and their families to enjoy all year round.
Bethany Rudge, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “This is sure to be a lovely day at Pentille Castle and we’re so grateful to them for holding this Open Garden for us.
“Every pound goes towards keeping Little Harbour running every day of the year, so every donation makes all the difference, and what better way to fundraise than enjoying a beautiful garden?”
There is parking available at Pentille, and the grounds are wheelchair accessible for off-road wheelchairs. Dogs are welcome on leads.
Tickets are available both online in advance and on the day (cash and card payments accepted). To secure tickets before the event visit www.chsw.org.uk/event/pentille-castle-and-estate-open-garden
People could open their own garden for CHSW too. If anyone is interested in hosting an open garden event for the children’s hospice, visit: www.chsw.org.uk/opengardens