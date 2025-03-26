BRITPOP icon Richard Ashcroft will be headlining a popular music festival being held in Cornwall.
The two-time Ivor Novello Award winner will be performing at Live at Scorrier House, which will take part between August 22 and 25.
Rising to fame as frontman of The Verve, he helped create one of the biggest albums of the era, Urban Hymns, the UK’s 18th best-selling album of all time featuring timeless anthems like Bittersweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work, Lucky Man, and Sonnet, all of which remain staples of his live shows.
His most recent release, Acoustic Hymns in 2022, reached number two on the UK album chart, reaffirming his musical influence.
Other bands performing at the indie weekender will include Cast, Ash, Sleeper, Turin Breaks and Echobelly.
Ash remains one of Britain’s most dynamic bands after three decades together, continuously evolving while staying true to their signature high-energy rock sound.
The Northern Irish, platinum-selling, rockers have had multiple top 10 albums and hit singles including Girl From Mars and Burn Baby Burn.
Liverpool’s indie heavyweights Cast formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack.
The key figures in the Britpop movement released four top 10 albums and ten top 10 singles, including the platinum-selling Mother Nature Calls.
Their debut album, All Change, became Polydor’s best-selling debut of all time, cementing their place in British rock history.
Though their peak was in the nineties, Cast still have a dedicated following.
Expect big choruses, big energy and a blow off the roof performance with anthems like Walkaway and Alright.
Echobelly emerged as one of the most distinctive voices of the Britpop era, fronted by the bold and brilliant Sonya Madan, one of the first women of colour to rise to prominence in British guitar music.
The band delivered standout anthems like Great Things, King of the Kerb, and Dark Therapy, earning them Top 10 albums, widespread acclaim, and a loyal fanbase.
South London four-piece Turin Brakes was founded by childhood friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, racking up seven top 40 singles, six top 40 albums, and over a million record sales worldwide.
A big milestone for the band was the release of their debut album over 24 years ago, The Mercury Prize nominated The Optimist LP, which catapulted them into the mainstream and achieved gold status in the UK.
Sleeper rose to prominence in the mid-nineties, achieving eight top 40 singles, three top 10 albums, and over a million sales, earning critical acclaim for their sharp, observational lyrics and hook-laden melodies.
Event directors Ian Whittaker and Ben Hall comments: "We have been eager to resurrect Live at Scorrier House so that we can continue bringing some of the best names in music to Cornwall.
“This will be the first time Richard Ashcroft has played live in Cornwall which is brilliant for the revival of Live at Scorrier House.”