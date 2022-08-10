Early bin collections due to heatwave
PEOPLE in Cornwall are being urged to put their rubbish and recycling out early tomorrow and Friday as the heatwave continues.
Everyone due to have rubbish, recycling and garden waste collections should place them out by 6am on both days, as crews will be collecting early while the Met Office Amber Warning is in place.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: ‘Due to the hot weather, rubbish, recycling and garden waste collections will be taking place earlier in some parts of Cornwall tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday to help keep our crews safe.
‘The earlier collections will be taking place in North, Mid and East Cornwall where the Met Office Amber heat warning is in place.
‘However, we advise everyone due to have rubbish, recycling or garden waste collections on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 August to put it out for collection by 6am, to ensure it is collected.
‘If you’re putting it out the night before, make sure it’s covered so the gulls and other wildlife can’t get to it.
‘At the moment, collections are due to go back to their usual time on Monday, August 15.’
