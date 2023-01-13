Cyclists are being warned about the worsening condition of roads across the UK, as data shows that 21% of cyclists are involved in an accident because of a pothole.
Cornwall has been found to be the second worst pothole-affected area in the UK by bicycle insurance comparison site Quotezeon.co.uk. While Northumberland leads the way, with over 180,000 potholes reported over four years, Cornwall follows closley alongside Kirklees in West Yorkshire.
Spending on road maintenance has almost halved since the financial crisis just over a decade ago, and the recent cost-of-living crisis has pushed potholes further down the priority list for governments and local councils.
Quotezone.co.uk warn that figures will only increase unless the government tackles the worsening condition of UK roads. With a long winter of bad weather ahead, cyclists will run an increased risk of accident and injury by riding over potholes if UK roads are not properly maintained.
Damaged road surfaces represent a disproportionate risk to cyclists due to the lack of protection and the proximity of motor vehicles.
Lee Evans, bicycle insurance comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many of us who cycle in the UK have been shocked at the growing danger caused by roads strewn with potholes, and unfortunately the problem does not seem to be going away.
“21% of cyclists experiencing pothole-related accidents is a worrying number because any accident for a cyclist, can be very serious.
“With a winter of extreme weather predicted in the coming weeks and with spending on road maintenance on the decline, we could expect to see an increase in pothole-related cycling injuries. We’d encourage local authorities and the government to act now on fixing the UK’s pothole problem to help keep cyclists and all other road users safe.”