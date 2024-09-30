A CORNISH brewery is launching its first ever low-alcohol beer following more than two years of perfecting the recipe.
Proper Job 0.5%, which is made by St Austell Brewery with Cascade, Willamette and Chinook hops, will be available in the brewery’s pubs by mid-October.
Brewing director Georgina Young said: “Low-alcohol and no-alcohol drinks have been around for decades but there’s been a significant increase in demand over the past five years.
“Knowing how loved Proper Job is amongst beer drinkers, we opted to respond to this demand by bringing the big, vivid flavours of our flagship brand to the low-alcohol market.”