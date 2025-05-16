A CHARITY shop in Truro is calling out for donations of baby items, as they are running low.
Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Little Steps shop on Tinners Court stocks items for babies and infants.
The shop needs cots, buggies, pushchairs, books and toys in clean and saleable working order.
Shop manager, Helen Rice-Smith, said: “We would really appreciate any donations anyone can provide right now, we are quite low in stock, so it would mean a lot to us if anybody could drop down an old pram they don’t use anymore, or even books and toys.”
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and is open Sundays from 10am to 4pm.
For more information, visit: www.chsw.org.uk/shop/truro-little-steps-shop or call 01872 858072.