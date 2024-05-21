POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a teenager went missing from East Cornwall.
Johnathan Hunnisett, 15, has been missing since May 15. He was last seen walking around the city centre area of Plymouth on Sunday, May 19.
Police say that any reports of sightings or information should be sent by calling 999 and quoting reference DCP-20240515-0744.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Johnathan has been missing since Wednesday, May 15, however was last seen on Sunday, May 19, around the city centre area in Plymouth.
“Johnathan is described as a white male. 15 years of age, approximately 6 foot in height and is slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black shorts however maybe wearing grey trousers, black trainers and grey rucksack with 'Fire trap' printed on it.
“He is still potentially in the Plymouth area. If seen please call 999 and quote log DCP-20240515-0744.”