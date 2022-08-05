‘Big day out’ for town
Liskeard Ploughman’s Festival is an event put on for the community by the community
AFTER four years of absence, Liskeard’s Ploughman’s Festival is back this Saturday, August 13, and hopes to offer a “big day out for Liskeard”.
This year, the festival will take place on Liskeard School and Community College’s cricket field.
Festival goers can expect music from a number of bands across the main stage, including three local performers.
Those who fancy a drink can visit the festival’s very own pub, The Ploughman’s Rest, where a variety of acoustic performers will be playing.
As well as music, visitors can expect the Ploughman’s Farmer’s Market which will be on the field this year and joined by the Liskeard Monthly Market stallholders and a number of crafts activities.
For those looking for something to eat at the festival, street-food vendors will be in attendance with a variety of foods on offer, to suit all tastes but picnics are also welcome.
Explaining the move to a new venue, one of the festival co-ordinators Viv Twornicki said: “Everyone who enjoyed coming to Ploughman’s from 2014 to 2018 will remember the special atmosphere created in Westbourne Gardens in the heart of the town, but unfortunately the difficult access meant it was a struggle every year to put it together.
“Also the attendance was growing year on year and reaching saturation point in a small space. We are sad to leave Westbourne but very excited about the future of the festival in the new location.”
After atrocious weather in 2019 led to the festival being cancelled at short notice, and then the 2020/21 events being seen off by COVID, the festival lost half of its funds due to lost deposits, expected incomes from planned fundraising events, and ongoing expenditure such as insurances.
This left a festival for this year in serious doubt with thoughts of fundraising events instead of the usual program, in order to finance an event next year.
However, after much discussion, it was decided that after such a terrible couple of pandemic years, the local community deserved to have the festival back for a big fun filled day to bring everyone together again.
Organisers of the festival say they are most grateful to Liskeard Town Council who have agreed to a sizeable grant to be announced, the main stage sponsor, Liskeard Lions, and the local businesses and individuals who have stepped forward and helped save the day.
