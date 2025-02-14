Businesses at the affected Barrow Centre at Mount Edgcumbe Park are set to reopen this weekend, just ten days after fire ripped through two properties on the site.
The Farriers cafe has announced it is reopening Saturday February 15 despite the fire burning through main electric cables at the business which had anticipated being closed for weeks.
A spokesperson for the cafe said: “We never thought this was possible a week ago.
“The electricians and park staff have been working so hard to get the Barrow Centre back open for half term and we are all so grateful.”
They added: “Thank you all. We can’t wait to welcome you all back.”
Other businesses like the Upcycled Home Co. within the courtyard on the site are also set to open their doors again at the weekend, while others plan to be open during the Half Term school holidays.
JustGiving fundraisers for all three residents who lost their homes and possessions during the fire has surpassed its target by 1128 per cent raising £5641, while a second fundraiser for Ranger Matt has exceeded its target of £500 raising £1764.