Rev Andrew Mumford led the annual covenant service at Stithians Methodist Church on Sunday morning (January 5).
Janet Gluyas and Tony Langford contributed Bible readings while Tom Rowse read a story by devotional author Nick Fawcett about the Wise Men journeying to see the baby Jesus.
The service included the sacrament of Communion, presided over by Rev Andrew assisted by Lucille Rowse.
Next Sunday (January 12) Lesley Parsons will lead worship at 10.45am. All are welcome and there is off-road parking.
In the lead-up to Christmas, a large congregation gathered at the church for the annual community carol service.
Led by the Rev Mo Lawson-Wills, a number of choirs and organisations contributed to the service: Stithians Ladies Choir; St Stythians Male Voice Choir; the Beavers; Stithians School Choir and Belle-Plate Group; and the Ukulele Group.
Representatives from the Ladies and Male Choirs, the School, the Beavers, St Stythians Parish Church and Stithians Methodist Church read the Christmas story from the Bible.
Following the service the gathering enjoyed tea, coffee, squash, mince pies and cream, and festive biscuits. Retiring donations, totalling £362, were given to Penryn & Falmouth Foodbank and the Stithians Christmas Lights Appeal.