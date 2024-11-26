Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from East Looe.
Mason Colton, aged 28, was last seen this morning (Tuesday, November 26) at his home address.
He is believed to be driving a silver VW Golf and has links to Looe, Liskeard, Bodmin and Launceston.
Mason is described as being a white male, of slight to medium build. He has short dark hair and wears a nose ring.
He has visible tattoos on his legs and is likely wearing shorts, a hoody and black trainers.
Members of the public who have seen Mason or know of his whereabouts are urged to call 999 quoting log 375 of 26 November.