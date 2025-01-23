DEVON and Cornwall Police have released an image of a man, Paul Antony Butler, who is wanted in connection to a fatal incident in West Hoe Road in Plymouth on Wednesday evening.
A woman in her 40s was found injured in the street and taken to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. A murder investigation has been launched.
DI Rob Smith said: “Cordons are in place and police units remain in the area. At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is underway.
“We have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.
“We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man.”
Butler, 53, is described as being a white male, around 6ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding to his whereabouts.
Anyone who see Butler is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting log 756 of January 22.