Have you seen Emma? Police appeal for help
Friday 26th August 2022 2:46 pm
Emma Moschakis (Devon and Cornwall Police )
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been reported missing from Looe.
Emma Moschakis, who is 32, was last been seen by family on Wednesday 24 August.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate her and asking for the public to report any sightings to them.
She is described as white, around 5ft tall, and of slim build. She has long black hair and a tattoo on her hip.
It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Emma has access to a red Vauxhall Mokka and is also known to have links to Liskeard.
If anybody has any information or knows of her whereabouts, please contact 999 quoting log number 577 of 25 August.
