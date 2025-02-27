NORTH Cornwall fire crews prevented the spread of a large blaze after a barn caught fire.
Two appliances from Launceston Community Fire Station, alongside Callington Community Fire Station, were called to reports of a barn fire around Broadwoodwidger this week.
A spokesperson from Launceston’s crew said: “On arrival, the barn was well alight.”
With the blaze burning, crews had to work quickly to prevent the spread to any buildings in close proximity to the barn.
The spokesperson continued: “Using two hose reel jets, crews quickly managed to prevent the fire spreading to a stack of hay bales and adjoining buildings.”
It was reported that the fire was fully extinguished and crews made up around 10.30pm.